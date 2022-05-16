SteepleJack Brewing Has Opened Its Second Pizza-Focused Location on Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway

First they rehabilitated a century-old church and turned it into a brewery. And while the SteepleJack owners’ second construction project—the former IBU Public House on Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway—wasn’t quite as ambitious, the end result is just as exciting for beer lovers on the other side of town.

The company’s pizza-and-beer-focused pub opened May 16 and held a preview for other brewers, family, friends and media two days prior. While SteepleJack is still putting the finishing touches on the interior, the space already mirrors the original location’s Craftsman aesthetic, which includes vaulted ceilings with walnut-brown accent beams and white walls. There’s even a nod to the former Metropolitan Community Church’s beautiful windows in the form of a small stained-glass keyhole above the main entrance.

SteepleJack Brewing Pizza Photo by Andi Prewitt.

Formerly home to IBU, a beer bar with a barbecue-heavy menu, which closed last year, the space is massive. It can seat 200, and features a mezzanine, private dining rooms, patio with room for games like cornhole, and a full bar.

SteepleJack Brewing Pizza Photo by Andi Prewitt.

The beer offerings are similar to what’s on tap at the Northeast Broadway and 24th Avenue flagship, which includes two beer engines, one of which is currently pouring Alewife, an English dark mild that won gold in April at the Oregon Beer Awards.

Rather than simply roll out a food menu identical to the original one, the spinoff pub is primarily devoted to pizza with quality toppings, including fennel sausage, house-made pork-and-beef meatballs, wild mushroom blends and prosciutto. You can also expect to find a handful of salads and Italian-style sides like arancini and polenta.

SteepleJack Brewing Pizza Photo by Andi Prewitt

SteepleJack may have only opened less than a year ago, but its rapid growth spurt is still underway. The brand is already working on launching a third location in Hillsboro.