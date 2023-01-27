You Can Start Earning Points by Drinking Beers in Clackamas County With a New Mobile Tap Trail Passport

There is no shortage of beer passports these days—documents, both digital and hard copy, that send people on drinking expeditions. And while some only reward a fully stamped booklet with the experience alone, one now promises to give away a mini-vacation.

Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory, Clackamas County’s tourism organization, has launched a new platform for its mobile Tap Trail Passport. The program is free and allows users to earn points for each brewery, cidery and distillery they visit in the area.

Trail Distilling Photography Credit: Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory

When the platform goes live Feb. 1, you can sign up on the passport’s landing page with your name and email address. A link is then sent to your mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs you to add the button icon to your home screen.

Once at a stop along the Tap Trail, visitors use the self check-in feature to mark that spot off the list and earn points toward rewards. You’ll also be entered into an annual grand prize drawing for a two-night stay for two in Clackamas County with an itinerary of activities worth more than $500. Along the way, you can also redeem check-ins for discounts by showing the date-stamped pass to your server.

Mt. Hood Territory says the new format should provide an easier check-in process, help people gather points faster and build awareness about craft alcohol producers beyond Portland’s borders. Of course, if there is a drinkable route with badges of honor to be earned, there are plenty of beer fans who will follow the way, if the Untappd app and longstanding Bend Ale Trail have taught us anything.

“Our hope is that it will encourage craft beverage lovers to venture out to locations they’ve never been to and further support our local businesses,” Casey Knopik, senior public relations manager, stated in a press release.