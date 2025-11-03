Lollipop Shoppe Is Licked

The Central Eastside bar and music venue Lollipop Shoppe announced Nov. 2 its pending closure. Lollipop Shoppe’s owners wrote that the club is licked due to rising operational costs. The statement, shared across social media platforms, says Lollipop Shoppe will host a roster of shows before its final curtain call near Thanksgiving.

“We put every part of us into this venue,” the statement reads. “It’s hard to say goodbye, but we need to restore our personal and financial balance.”

Tulip Shop Tavern co-owners Tyler and Devon Treadwell revamped the space at the corner of Southeast Grand Avenue and Morrison Street last known as Dig A Pony in 2022 with music festival organizers Elizabeth Elder and Bryan Wollen. They named Lollipop Shoppe after a short-lived name for legendary Portland musician Fred Cole’s band The Weeds (he later went on to found punk bands Dead Moon and Pierced Arrows). In its three years, Lollipop Shoppe hosted countless bands, as well as the monthly hip-hop showcase The Thesis and the popular lesbian dance party Dyke Nite.

A GoFundMe campaign to save Lollipop Shoppe launched three months ago, but fell far short of its $50,000 goal. The Thesis will host its last Lollipop Shoppe iteration on Nov. 6, while shows are currently booked out to Sunday, Nov. 16. The club will open at 7 pm on event nights but otherwise faces reduced hours.

“There have been many incredible moments in the three years we’ve been in operation and we hope you’ll join us for a few more before our final curtain call,” Lollipop Shoppe’s statement reads.