BREW IN THE O.C. / It will be six years this November since Oregon City Brewing opened, and the business has emerged as one of the most popular gathering spots in town, just past the northern fringe of the city center. Drinkers are spoiled for choice here, where as many as 40 taps pour just about every style you can think of (and some you might not). Craft beer beginners should order the OC Lite to ease the transition away from Bud, then build your way up to the Provision Pilsner, a lager with an assertively bitter finish named after the Olympia Provisions outpost that serves a slate of sausages and more out of the same building. Some standouts for drinkers with well-developed palates include the roasty Stout Lager, a smoked Munich dunkel called Pipe Dream (because who doesn't like barbecue in a glass?), and a whole series of barrel-aged sours. After all, variety is the beer of life. Don Scheidt.