Every year, Willamette Week sponsors the state's only double blind beer tasting competition and celebrates the winners with the Oregon Beer Awards. This contest is separate from the selection of the Top 10 Beers of the Year by WW's editorial staff, which are listed in this year's guide, along with descriptions of breweries in Oregon and Southwest Washington. This year, we link the two. You'll find page numbers below the OBA medalists listed here if you'd like to read more about the breweries.
Think of the OBAs as the Oscars of the local brewing industry. Winners were selected by 95 judges from 1,262 beers submitted by 106 breweries. More than 200 industry professionals picked the area's top brewpubs, bottle shops, beer bars, festivals and more in a two-round ballot system. The Oregon Beer Awards took place Feb. 18 at Portland's Revolution Hall.
Pilsner
GOLD: pFriem Family Brewers, Pilsner; SILVER: Breakside Brewery, Jaromir Lager; BRONZE: Worthy Brewing, Sol Power
Golden, Blonde and Other Light Ales
GOLD: Immersion Brewing, Packin' The Arena; SILVER: Allegory Brewing, Grassa Bionda; BRONZE: Baerlic Brewing, Dad Beer
Stout
GOLD: 10 Barrel Brewing, Re-Vive
SILVER: StormBreaker Brewing, Opacus Stout
BRONZE:: Side A Brewing, Sammyvile Stout
Light German and European Lagers
GOLD: Von Ebert Brewing, Vienna Lager
SILVER: Breakside Brewery, Vienna Lager
BRONZE: The Labrewatory, Fraunhofer Lager
Dark German and European Lagers
GOLD: Hop Valley Brewing, Baltic Porter
SILVER: Falling Sky Brewing, DoorStop Bock
BRONZE: Wayfinder Beer, Time Spiral
Dark German and Classic U.K. Styles
GOLD: 10 Barrel Brewing, Redeux
SILVER: Hop Valley Brewing, Mild at Heart
BRONZE: Ecliptic Brewing, Capella Porter
Classic North American Styles
GOLD: Mt. Tabor Brewing, Checkered Flannel Brown Ale
SILVER: 10 Barrel Brewing, Precedential Twheat
BRONZE: Level Beer, Revvin' Up to Neutral
Belgian Beers, German Wheat Beers and Traditional Brett Beers
GOLD: Upright Brewing, Saison Vert
SILVER: Zoiglhaus Brewing, Zoigl-Weiss
BRONZE: Ferment Brewing, Ferment Bière de Garde
Red Beers
GOLD: StormBreaker Brewing, ALTerior Motive
SILVER: Falling Sky Brewing, Daywalker Irish Red Ale
BRONZE: Mt. Hood Brewing, Cloudcap Amber Ale
American Pale Ales and Other Sessionable Hoppy Beers
GOLD: Breakside Brewery, Cuddle Puddle
SILVER: Sunriver Brewing, Rippin
BRONZE: StormBreaker Brewing, Safety Meeting
