Every year, Willamette Week sponsors the state's only double blind beer tasting competition and celebrates the winners with the Oregon Beer Awards. This contest is separate from the selection of the Top 10 Beers of the Year by WW's editorial staff, which are listed in this year's guide, along with descriptions of breweries in Oregon and Southwest Washington. This year, we link the two. You'll find page numbers below the OBA medalists listed here if you'd like to read more about the breweries.