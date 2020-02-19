Every year, Willamette Week sponsors the state's only double blind beer tasting competition and celebrates the winners with the Oregon Beer Awards. This contest is separate from the selection of the Top 10 Beers of the Year by WW's editorial staff, which are listed in this year's guide, along with descriptions of breweries in Oregon and Southwest Washington. This year, we link the two. You'll find page numbers below the OBA medalists listed here if you'd like to read more about the breweries.

Think of the OBAs as the Oscars of the local brewing industry. Winners were selected by 95 judges from 1,262 beers submitted by 106 breweries. More than 200 industry professionals picked the area's top brewpubs, bottle shops, beer bars, festivals and more in a two-round ballot system. The Oregon Beer Awards took place Feb. 18 at Portland's Revolution Hall.

Pilsner

GOLD: pFriem Family Brewers, Pilsner; SILVER: Breakside Brewery, Jaromir Lager; BRONZE: Worthy Brewing, Sol Power

Golden, Blonde and Other Light Ales

GOLD: Immersion Brewing, Packin' The Arena; SILVER: Allegory Brewing, Grassa Bionda; BRONZE: Baerlic Brewing, Dad Beer

Stout

GOLD: 10 Barrel Brewing, Re-Vive

SILVER: StormBreaker Brewing, Opacus Stout

BRONZE:: Side A Brewing, Sammyvile Stout

Light German and European Lagers

GOLD: Von Ebert Brewing, Vienna Lager

SILVER: Breakside Brewery, Vienna Lager

BRONZE: The Labrewatory, Fraunhofer Lager

Dark German and European Lagers

GOLD: Hop Valley Brewing, Baltic Porter

SILVER: Falling Sky Brewing, DoorStop Bock

BRONZE: Wayfinder Beer, Time Spiral

Dark German and Classic U.K. Styles

GOLD: 10 Barrel Brewing, Redeux

SILVER: Hop Valley Brewing, Mild at Heart

BRONZE: Ecliptic Brewing, Capella Porter

Classic North American Styles

GOLD: Mt. Tabor Brewing, Checkered Flannel Brown Ale

SILVER: 10 Barrel Brewing, Precedential Twheat

BRONZE: Level Beer, Revvin' Up to Neutral

Belgian Beers, German Wheat Beers and Traditional Brett Beers

GOLD: Upright Brewing, Saison Vert

SILVER: Zoiglhaus Brewing, Zoigl-Weiss

BRONZE: Ferment Brewing, Ferment Bière de Garde

Red Beers

GOLD: StormBreaker Brewing, ALTerior Motive

SILVER: Falling Sky Brewing, Daywalker Irish Red Ale

BRONZE: Mt. Hood Brewing, Cloudcap Amber Ale

American Pale Ales and Other Sessionable Hoppy Beers

GOLD: Breakside Brewery, Cuddle Puddle

SILVER: Sunriver Brewing, Rippin

BRONZE: StormBreaker Brewing, Safety Meeting