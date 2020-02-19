NEW TRICKS / Since it opened in 1993, Hair of the Dog has built a following among locals and tourists looking for something different. Founder Alan Sprints revived long-dead styles that became flagship brews like Adam and Fred, which remain staples on a list that has expanded over the years. Sprints was also a pioneer of the modern barrel-aged beer movement, and barrel-aged versions of Adam, Fred and others are coveted by hardcore fans. In an apparent effort to connect with mainstream drinkers, Hair of the Dog last year released several IPAs in cans. Reviews have been mixed. While the beers have always been nuanced and vaguely inconsistent, they were decidedly off kilter in recent years. That situation appears to be righting itself, possibly due to the return of Sprints' understudy, Jesse Shue, who came back after several years at Golden Valley (page 40). Adam, with notes of chocolate and dark fruit, was my favorite on a recent visit, but don't sleep on the rotating specialty pours. There's a list of pricey bottled beers to go or consume in the pub, perhaps best enjoyed by those with fluid cash flows. Pete Dunlop.