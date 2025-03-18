Downtown’s West End Bikes to Close in April

Stalwart downtown bike shop West End Bikes is closing at the end of April, but there are deals to be had until then. Bikes are 35% off, e-bikes 10%, and everything else is at half off until the store closes up for good when it runs out of inventory or April 30, whichever comes first.

Reached by phone, owner Mike France did not wax rhapsodic on the closure of his 14-year business.

“I’m old and I want to retire,” France said.

West End Bikes originally opened on Southwest Harvey Milk Street and 11th Avenue in 2011. It moved to its current location at 1111 SW Washington St. in 2022.

In 2016, WW wrote: “If there is a cycling shop in Portland for the cool kids, West End Bikes is it. Carrying fancy, high-end models from Specialized, Wilier Triestina and others alongside fashionable street- and cyclewear from Osloh, Parker Dusseau and the like, West End Bikes will make you the hottest person on two wheels.”

France’s retirement plans include—surprise!—riding his bike more often, including on an upcoming trip to Spain’s Canary Islands.

“Portland has an incredible bike scene,” France says. “They’ve supported us for the last 14 years, which we’re truly humbled by.”

SHOP: West End Bikes, 1111 SW Washington St., 503-208-2933, westendbikespdx.com. 10 am-7 pm Monday-Friday, 10 am-6 pm Saturday, noon-5 pm Sunday.