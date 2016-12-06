Toshio Maeda, who would come to be known to manga fans as the "tentacle master," creates his first, seminal work: Urotsukodoji. It features no tentacle sex. However, the notorious cartoon series created in 1987 by Hideki Takayama adds so much violent, terrifying tentacular sex that Maeda's book becomes almost synonymous with assault-by-tentacle. Maeda called Takayama's series "repugnant, cruel and sadistic, yet brilliant."