July 1, 2015 marked the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon. Now, everyone can legally grow up to four marijuana plants. This is the third year WW has grown pot on the roofs of the office.
I am the third intern to take over WW's weed plant, Dogwalker. Please note, I have the same amount of growing experience as the last interns—which is none.
If you have not been following until now, let me bring you up to speed. There have been numerous failures since the beginning of this project. A couple of fertilizing mishaps, fear of rickety ladders and the worst being the loss of six of the seven pot plants. Past interns, you have my deepest sympathies.
Now, only one plant remains, and it's my job to not only not kill it, but to harvest it.
Dogwalker should hopefully make it through the rest of the final process. As far as my green thumb can tell, the plant is looking pretty good.
I reapplied the tent to keep the plant from being too exposed to the rain and getting moldy. Some of the leaves are drying out, but from what I have researched this is not a tell-tale sign that the plant is dying.
The buds are rich, and the aromas are very potent. It seems that Dogwalker is living up to its full potential, but there is still time for me to fuck this up.
Comments