Growing cannabis in northern Oregon can be tough, especially when it comes to harvest season. Portland's climate is a mixed bag for outdoor growers. On one hand, we have hot dry summers. On the other hand, autumn comes on quickly and brings with it cold, damp days when the sun doesn't stay out long enough to dry the dew off your plants, putting them at risk of mold. For the last three years, WW has grown cannabis on the roof of our office in our attempt to take full advantage of the 2015 legislation. This year has been tough. Long story short, we lost all plants that we started with.