Oregon just got its very first CBD-only cannabis boutique.
The CBD Hemp Store softly opened Friday, January 12, at 1523 SE Morrison St., with the goal of offering CBD cannabis products to people who don't want to have to go to a dispensary. CBD is the non-intoxicating substance in cannabis often used for anxiety and pain relief.
"A lot of people who use CBD products, some of them don't want to come into the dispensary," says manager Nyno Thol. "They feel weird about coming in. This is not a dispensary—it's more like a boutique retail store."
It'll be open to anyone 18 and over.
The CBD Hemp Store is hoping to offer out-of-state products like the Colorado-based Charlotte's Web' which famously helped a little girl named Charlotte Figi control her seizures.
"They're in 56 countries around the world now. We'll focus on them, and a lot of CBD lines. By the time I'm done I'll be able to carry 100-150 products, hemp only. It's all about having a store where you can focus on CBD products. Capsules, tinctures, make-up cream, water, soda, lotion—whatever you can think of, they've got it."
The selection is still building, says Thol, but includes CBD tinctures, pet treats, edibles, extracts, and lotions.
The idea for the CBD Hemp Store came after its founders attended a national conference and saw that CBD stores were going to be the next wave in the cannabis industry. They wanted to get in on the ground floor before people in other states took over, and expect the majority of the sales to be online.
In seeing this demand, CBD Hemp Store joins a wealth of online stores and dispensaries like Southwest Portland's Little Amsterdam, which also houses a CBD-Lish room devoted to CBD-only products.
"There are CBD stores popping up all around the U.S.," Thol says. "There are CBD stores in Texas, Ohio and all over. Eventually it'll be here, and we thought we 'd stay ahead of the industry. We want to focus on the medical patient, and veterans."
