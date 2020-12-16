We scream-laughed at raunchy Christmas raps, gorged ourselves on baked goods, and spent way more time puzzling over the Hot Box game cards I'd just introduced than we would have on any other evening. The body highs were loose and languid across the board, while the head highs seemed to hit everyone in their own particular way. For instance, I felt dreamy and euphoric, while another homie spaced out for a while trying to locate a kitten holiday video on the big screen. Another forgot several times how many people were in the room: five—always just five.