A more indulgent take on the canna beverage is Major’s Volcanic Orange Mango, which has the mouthfeel of juice box fruit punch, but also packs a very mature, botanical aftertaste that emerges from the throat with a satisfyingly bitter smack. Until recently this drink was exclusively sold in Washington, and was the top selling canna-beverage in the Evergreen State. A few gulps in and it was easy to understand the beverage’s statewide appeal. Alone, this juice satisfies a very specific craving for sugary-sweet refreshment, but when mixed with a flavorless seltzer or cut with flat ice water, the sweetness breaks out into something more multidimensional than a basic juice blend. There are suggestions of peppery terpenes, complex layers of citrus, and grassy herbs, all of which lend well to either mixing or chugging on its own. Major’s drinks are all formulated with a water soluble dosage that can activate in a little as 10 minutes, which we highly recommend when both a cold drink and stiff high are the priority.