We paired this light grapefruit-spiked beer with the hard Vlaskaas cheese for a fairly agreeable result. There was maybe a little too much creaminess in the cheese for the citrus if we were to get particular, but it was an overall satisfying pairing. One thing we gleaned from considering Stiegl Radler as a pairing, though, was that its most sensible bride would be a cheeseburger, rather than just sliced cheese.