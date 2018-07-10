Best Art Gallery
Portland Art Museum Rental Gallery
237 SW 10th Ave. at Jefferson, 503-224-0674
Runner-up:
Verum Ultimum Art Gallery
Third place:
Basic Space Gallery
Best Dance Company
BodyVox
1201 NW 17th Ave. (503) 229-0627
Runner-up:
A-WOL Dance Collective
Third place:
Afterglow Aerial Arts
Best Film Festival
Portland International Film Festival
Runner-up:
African Film Festival
Third place:
Northwest Animation Festival
Best Movie Theater
Hollywood Theatre
4122 NE Sandy Blvd. (503) 493-1128
Runner-up:
Living Room Theaters
Third place:
Bagdad Theater & Pub
Best Museum
Portland Art Museum
1219 SW Park Ave. (503) 226-2811
Runner-up:
OMSI
Third place:
Oregon Historical Society Museum
Best Music Festival
Pickathon Music Festival
16581 SE Hagen Rd., Happy Valley
Runner-up:
Soul'd Out Music Festival
Third place:
Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Best Music School
School of Rock Portland
1440 SE Hawthorne Blvd. (503) 231-2945
Runner-up:
Portland State University
Third place:
Happy Valley Arts Academy
Best Performing Arts Center
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
1037 SW Broadway (855) 223-9529
Runner-up:
Portland Center Stage at The Armory
Third place:
Alberta Rose Theatre
Best Small Press Publisher
Independent Publishing Resource Center (IPRC)
318 SE Main St #155, (503) 827-0249
Runner-up:
Microcosm Publishing
Third place:
Ooligan Press
Best Specialty Event
Oregon Burlesque Festival
Runner-up:
Metalesque Fest (Sign of the Beast Burlesque)
Third place:
NXT LVL PDX Dance Parties for Social Justice
Best Theater Company
Portland Center Stage at The Armory
128 NW 11th Ave. (503) 445-3700
Runner-up:
Artists Repertory Theatre
Third place:
Deep End Theater
Best Visual Artist
Jesse Reno
Runner-up:
Portraits in Prose
Third place:
Arkady Brown
Best Zine
Women of Color Zine
Runner-up:
Somnambulist
Third place:
Vortex Magazine
Best Budtender
Samnang Chan of Brothers Cannabis
Runner-up:
Stephen Davenport, Mindrite
Third place:
Tiara Darnell, Farma
Best Cannabis Delivery Service
Green Box
Runner-up:
KUSH CART
Third place:
Rip City Delivery
Best Cannabis Farm
Yerba Buena
Runner-up:
High Latitudes
Third place:
Family Trees
Best Cannabis Strain
Mt. Hood Magic
Runner-up:
Ten Four Farms, Plantinum GSC
Third place:
Dutch Treat
Best Cannabis-Infused Product
Luminous Botanicals
Runner-up:
Empower BodyCare
Third place:
Quill
Best Dispensary
Brothers Cannabis
Runner-up:
Farma
Third place:
MindRite Dispensary
Best Edible Product
Wyld Gummies
Runner-up:
Grön Chocolate
Third place:
Lunchbox Alchemy, Squib
Best Head Shop
Mary Jane's House Of Glass
1425 NW 23rd Ave. (503) 841-5751
Runner-up:
Mellow Mood Pipe & Tobacco
Third place:
House of Pipes
Best Organic Cannabis Selection
MindRite Dispensary
1780 NW Marshall St. (503) 477-4430
Runner-up:
Farma
Third place:
Home Grown Apothecary
Best Place to Get High
Everywhere
Milkyway, Solar System
Runner-up:
Home
Third place:
Mt. Tabor
Best Bagel
Spielman Bagels and Coffee Roasters
2111 SE Division St. 971-888-4006
Runner-up:
Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels
Third place:
Bowery Bagels
Best Bakery
Ken's Artisan Bakery
338 NW 21st Ave. (503) 248-2202
Runner-up:
Back To Eden Bakery
Third place:
Petunia's Pies & Pastries
Best Barbecue
Podnah's BBQ
1625 NE Killingsworth St. (503) 281-3700
Runner-up:
Homegrown Smoker
Third place:
People's Pig
Best Brewery
Breakside Brewery
Multiple locations, 1570 NW 22nd Ave, (503) 444-7597
Runner-up:
10 Barrel Brewing
Third place:
Ecliptic Brewing
Best Brunch Spot
Jam On Hawthorne
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd. (503) 234-4790
Runner-up:
Besaw's
Third place:
Cadillac Cafe
Best Cafe
Case Study Coffee
802 SW 10th Ave. (503) 477-8221
Runner-up:
Water Avenue Coffee
Third place:
Bijou Cafe
Best Catering Service
Elephants Delicatessen
Multiple locations, 1611 SE 7th Ave., (503) 937-1099
Runner-up:
Vibrant Table Catering & Events
Third place:
Urban Farm Foods
Best Chinese Restaurant
Shandong Restaurant
3724 NE Broadway, (503) 287-0331
Runner-up:
HK Cafe
Third place:
Yuan Su Vegetarian
Best Chocolatier
Moonstruck Chocolate Cafe
Multiple locations, 6600 N Baltimore Ave., (503) 247-3448
Runner-up:
Missionary Chocolates
Third place:
Alma Chocolate
Best Cidery
Portland Cider Co.
8925 SE Jannsen Rd., Bldg. F, Clackamas, (503) 908-7654
Runner-up:
Reverend Nat's Hard Cider
Third place:
Atlas/Avid Cider Co.
Best Coffee Roaster
Stumptown Coffee Roasters
Multiple locations, 128 SW 3rd Ave., (855) 711-3385
Runner-up:
Coava Coffee Roasters
Third place:
Nossa Familia Coffee
Best Distillery
Eastside Distilling
1001 SE Water Ave., Suite 390, (971) 888-4264
Runner-up:
New Deal Distillery
Third place:
House Spirits Distillery
Best Donut
Blue Star Donuts
Multiple locations, 1237 SW Washington St., (503) 265-8410
Runner-up:
Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai
Third place:
Doe Donuts
Best Ethiopian Restaurant
Queen of Sheba Restaurant
2413 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (503) 287-6302
Runner-up:
Bete-Lukas Ethiopian Restaurant
Third place:
Enat Kitchen Restaurant
Best Family-Friendly Restaurant
Laughing Planet
Multiple locations, 2276, 2120 NE Oregon St., (503) 546-2972
Runner-up:
Hopworks Urban Brewery
Third place:
Jam On Hawthorne
Best Food Cart
Garden Monsters
5029 SE Division St., (503) 688-8500
Runner-up:
Hana's Authentic New Orleans Snowballs and More
Third place:
Bark City BBQ
Best French Restaurant
Petite Provence
Multiple locations, 4834 SE Division St., (503) 233-1121
Runner-up:
Le Pigeon
Third place:
Little Bird Bistro
Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
Back To Eden Bakery
2215-2217 NE Alberta St. (503) 477-5022
Runner-up:
Harlow
Third place:
Petunia's Pies & Pastries
Best Hot Sauce
Secret Aardvark
Runner-up:
Hot Mama Salsa
Third place:
Wet Wizard Sauce Company
Best Ice Cream
Salt & Straw
Multiple locations, 2035 NE Alberta St., (503) 208-3867
Runner-up:
Ruby Jewel Ice Cream
Third place:
Fifty Licks Ice Cream
Best Indian Restaurant
Bollywood Theater
Multiple locations, 2039 NE Alberta St., (971) 200-4711
Runner-up:
The Sudra
Third place:
Namaste Indian Cuisine
Best Japanese Restaurant
Bamboo Sushi
Runner-up:
Afuri Ramen
Third place:
Ichiza Kitchen
Best Kombucha Brewer
SOMA Kombucha
7319 N John Ave., (503) 980-4065
Runner-up:
Brew Dr. Kombucha
Third place:
Lion Heart Kombucha
Best Late-Night Menu
Luc Lac
835 SW 2nd Ave. , (503) 222-0047
Runner-up:
Black Water Bar
Third place:
Muu-Muu's
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Nicholas Restaurant
Multiple locations, 318 SE Grand Ave., (503) 235-5123
Runner-up:
Tusk
Third place:
Ya Hala Lebanese Cuisine
Best Mexican Restaurant
¿Por Qué No?
Multiple locations, 3524 N Mississippi Ave., (503) 467-4149
Runner-up:
Los Gorditos
Third place:
La Bonita
Best New Restaurant (As of January 2017)
Jackrabbit
830 SW 6th Ave. (503) 412-1800
Runner-up:
Etc. Eatery
Third place:
Can Font
Best Paleo Options
Verde Cocina
524 NW 14th Ave., (503) 894-9321
Runner-up:
Dick's Kitchen
Third place:
Cultured Caveman
Best Pizza
Ken's Artisan Pizza
304 SE 28th Ave., (503) 517-9951
Runner-up:
Escape From New York Pizza
Third place:
Flying Pie Pizzeria
Best Restaurant
Nicholas Restaurant
Multiple locations, 318 SE Grand Ave, (503) 235-5123
Runner-up:
RingSide Steakhouse
Third place:
Sayler's Old Country Kitchen
Best Sandwich Shop
Lardo
1212 SE Hawthorne Blvd. (503) 234-7786
Runner-up:
East Side Delicatessen
Third place:
Bunk Sandwiches
Best Sausage
Olympia Provisions
1632 NW Thurman St., (503) 894-8136
Runner-up:
Otto's Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market
Third place:
Edelweiss Sausage & Delicatessen
Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
Kure Juice Bar
Multiple locations, 518 SW Taylor St. , (855) 777-5873
Runner-up:
Greenleaf Juicing Company
Third place:
Sip
Best Sushi
Bamboo Sushi
Runner-up:
Yama Sushi & Sake Bar
Third place:
Miyamoto
Best Thai Restaurant
Pok Pok
Multiple locations, 3226 SE Division St., (503) 232-1387
Runner-up:
Paadee
Third place:
Thai Bloom!
Best Vegetarian/ Vegan Restaurant
Harlow
3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (971) 255-0138
Runner-up:
Blossoming Lotus
Third place:
The Sudra
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Luc Lac
835 SW 2nd Ave., (503) 222-0047
Runner-up:
Pho Hùng
Third place:
Pho Oregon Restaurant
Best Winery
Willamette Valley Vineyards
8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, (503) 588-9463
Runner-up:
Sokol Blosser Winery
Third place:
Hip Chicks Do Wine
Best Accountant
Artemis Tax
2164 NE Broadway, (503) 206-4202
Runner-up:
Inclusion Tax Services
Third place:
Green Accounting & Tax
Best Antique/Vintage Store
Village Merchants
1644, 4035 SE Division St., (503) 234-6343
Runner-up:
PDX Gold Dust
Third place:
Monticello Antique Marketplace
Best Auto Dealership
Wentworth Subaru
400 E Burnside St., (503) 232-2000
Runner-up:
Vespa Portland
Third place:
Jim Fisher Volvo
Best Bike Shop
River City Bicycles
706 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., (503) 233-5973
Runner-up:
Bike Gallery
Third place:
Gladys Bikes
Best Bookstore
Powell's City of Books
1005 W Burnside St., (800) 878-7323
Runner-up:
Annie Bloom's
Third place:
Broadway Books
Best Bottle Shop
Belmont Station
1649, 4500 SE Stark St., (503) 232-8538
Runner-up:
John's Marketplace
Third place:
The Portland Bottle Shop
Best Child Care
Pipster Prep Northwest
Runner-up:
Growing Seeds
Third place:
ChildRoots: Northwest Center
Best Children's Store
Thinker Toys
7784 SW Capitol Hwy., (503) 245-3936
Runner-up:
Beanstalk Children's Resale
Third place:
Bricks & Minifigs Portland
Best Clothing Resale Store
Red Light Clothing Exchange
3590 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 963-8888
Runner-up:
Crossroads Trading Co.
Third place:
Shwop
Best Comic Shop
Things From Another World
2916 NE Broadway, (503) 284-4693
Runner-up:
Bridge City Comics
Third place:
Books with Pictures
Best Doggie Day Care
Sniff Dog Hotel
1828 NW Raleigh St., (503) 208-2366
Runner-up:
LexiDog Boutique & Social Club
Third place:
3 Dogs Boarding and Daycare
Best Eyewear Shop
Eyes On Broadway
2300 NE Broadway, (503) 284-2300
Runner-up:
Myoptic Optometry
Third place:
Fetch Eyewear
Best Florist
Sammy's Flowers
1124 NW Lovejoy St., (503) 281-0310
Runner-up:
Solabee Flowers & Botanicals
Third place:
Gifford's Flowers
Best Furniture Store
City Liquidators
823 SE 3rd Ave., (503) 230-7716
Runner-up:
What's New? Furniture
Third place:
Bella Casa
Best Garden Supply/Nursery
Portland Nursery
5050 SE Stark St., (503) 231-5050
Runner-up:
Garden Fever!
Third place:
Pistils Nursery
Best Grocery Store
New Seasons Market
Runner-up:
Fred Meyer
Third place:
People's Food Co-op
Best Hardware Store
W.C. Winks Hardware
200 SE Stark St., (503) 227-5536
Runner-up:
Pearl Hardware
Third place:
Beaumont Do It Best Hardware
Best Home Goods Store
Kitchen Kaboodle
404 NW 23rd Ave., (503) 241-4040
Runner-up:
Cargo
Third place:
IKEA Portland Home Furnishings
Best Jewelry Shop
betsy & iya
2403 NW Thurman St., (503) 227-5482
Runner-up:
Gold Door Jewelry & Art
Third place:
Gem Set Love
Best Leather Maker
Langlitz Leathers
2443 SE Division St., (503) 235-0959
Runner-up:
Will Leather Goods
Third place:
Colty
Best Local Grocer
New Seasons Market
Runner-up:
People's Food Co-op
Third place:
Food Fight! Grocery
Best Local Printer
Morel Ink
4824 NE 42nd Ave., (503) 736-0111
Runner-up:
Paperjam Press
Third place:
Symbiosis Printing
Best Men's Boutique
Boys Fort
1001 SW Morrison St., (503) 241-2855
Runner-up:
The Man's Shop
Third place:
Marios
Best Mortgage Broker
Bryce Elder, Sunrise Mortgage Group
10365 SE Sunnyside Rd. Ste. 330, Clackamas, 971-212-4655
Runner-up:
Mark Snow, People's Home Equity
Third place:
Steph Noble, Guild Mortgage
Best Nonprofit
The Pixie Project
510 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., (503) 542-3432
Runner-up:
Dougy Center
Third place:
Blanchet House
Best Pet Store
Pets on Broadway
2762 NE Broadway, (503) 282-5824
Runner-up:
The Filling Station Pet Supplies
Third place:
Healthy Pets Northwest
Best Real Estate Agent
Laura Wood & Laurie Gilmer
Runner-up:
Brad Wulf, Keller Williams
Third place:
Aryne + Dulcinea, Living Room Realty
Best Real Estate Company
Think Real Estate
Runner-up:
Urban Nest Realty
Third place:
Dennison Capen Group Realty, Keller Williams Realty Portland Central
Best Record Store
Music Millennium
3158 E Burnside St., (503) 231-8926
Runner-up:
Everyday Music
Third place:
Mississippi Records
Best Running Store
Portland Running & Walking Co
800 SE Grand Ave., (503) 232-8077
Runner-up:
Foot Traffic
Third place:
Road Runner Sports
Best Sex Shop
She Bop
Multiple locations, 3213 SE Division St., (503) 688-1196
Runner-up:
Fantasy
Third place:
Taboo
Best Shoe Store
Imelda's and Louie's
Multiple locations, 3426 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 233-7476
Runner-up:
pedX Shoe Shangri-la
Third place:
RoM Shoes
Best Smoke/Vape Shop
Farma
916 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 206-4357
Runner-up:
Rich's Cigar Store
Third place:
Mary Jane's House of Glass
Best Specialty Shop
Tender Loving Empire
Multiple locations, 412 SW 10th Ave., (503) 243-5859
Runner-up:
ROAR Cat Specialty Gift Shop
Third place:
Lash & Beauty Lab
Best Sports Store/Outfitter
Next Adventure
426 SE Grand Ave., (503) 233-0706
Runner-up:
REI
Third place:
U.S. Outdoor
Best Tattoo Shop
Wonderland Tattoos
7036 SE 52nd Ave., (971) 254-4352
Runner-up:
Ritual Arts
Third place:
Martian Arts Tattoo Studio
Best Veterinary Practice
DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital
1945 NW Pettygrove St., (503) 228-7281
Runner-up:
Alberta Veterinary Care
Third place:
Northwest Neighborhood Veterinary Hospital
Best Women's Boutique
Paloma Clothing
6316 SW Capitol Hwy., (503) 246-3417
Runner-up:
Sloan Boutique
Third place:
Union Rose
Best Actor
Jerry Bell Jr.
Runner-up:
Landy Hite
Third place:
Tristan David Luciotti
Best Comedian
Caitlin Weierhauser
Runner-up:
Neeraj Srinivasan
Third place:
Chris Ettrick
Best Comedy Club
Helium Comedy Club
Runner-up:
Funhouse Lounge
Third place:
Curious Comedy Theater
Best Comedy Event
Lez Stand Up
Runner-up:
All Jane Comedy Festival
Third place:
Becky With the Good Jokes
Best DJ
Christa Wessel
All Classical Public Media, Inc., 211 SE Caruthers St., Suite 200, (503) 943-5828
Runner-up:
Sappho
Third place:
DJ Gregarious
Best Local Celebrity
The Unipiper
Runner-up:
Erin Aquarian
Third place:
Carlos the Rollerblader
Best Local Musician/Musical Group
Floater
Runner-up:
Man Repellant
Third place:
Rich Hunter
Best Local Podcast
The British History Podcast
Runner-up:
Portland at the Movies
Third place:
Funemployment Radio
Best Music Venue
Revolution Hall
1300 SE Stark St., #110, (503) 288-3895
Runner up:
Doug Fir Lounge
Third place (tie):
Mississippi Studios and Bar Bar
McMenamin's Crystal ballroom
Best Outdoor Music Venue
McMenamins Edgefield
2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale., (503) 669-8610
Runner-up:
Oregon Zoo
Third place:
Pickathon Music Festival
Best Professional Athlete
Damian Lillard
Runner-up:
Diego Valeri
Third place:
Adrianna Franch
Best Radio Personality
Daria Eliuk
Runner-up:
Christa Wessel: All Classical Portland
Third place:
Contessa De La Luna: KBOO
Best Radio Station
XRAY FM
5415 N Albina Ave., (503) 233-2700
Runner-up:
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Third place:
KQAC All Classical 89.9
Best Bar
Bye and Bye
1011 NE Alberta St., (503) 281-0537
Runner-up:
Paddy's Bar & Grill
Third place:
The Solo Club
Best Bartender
Amanda Koennecke: The Decoy
10710 NW St Helens Rd., (503) 286-2655
Runner-up:
Andrew Moore: Aalto Lounge
Third place:
Laura Beth: Funhouse Lounge
Best Beer Selection on Tap
Horse Brass Pub
4534 SE Belmont St., (503) 232-2202
Runner-up:
Loyal Legion Pub
Third place:
Yard House
Best Cider House
Portland Cider House
3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 206-6283
Runner-up:
Schilling Cider House Portland
Third place:
Cider Riot!
Best Cocktail Lounge
Sapphire Hotel
Runner-up:
Circa 33
Third place:
Teardrop Lounge
Best Date Bar
Sapphire Hotel
Runner-up:
Aalto Lounge
Third place:
North 45 Pub
Best Dive Bar
Spaceroom Lounge and Genie's Too
4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 235-6957
Runner-up:
Low Brow Lounge
Third place:
Slim's Restaurant & Lounge
Best Drag Show
Darcelle XV
208 NW 3rd Ave., (503) 222-5338
Runner-up:
Death of Glitter
Third place:
CC Slaughters
Best Game Bar
Ground Kontrol Classic Arcade
115 NW 5th Ave., (503) 796-9364
Runner-up:
QuarterWorld Arcade
Third place:
Game Knight Lounge
Best Happy Hour
Portland City Grill
111 5th Ave., (503) 450-0030
Runner-up:
Crush Bar
Third place:
Aalto Lounge
Best Karaoke
The Alibi Tiki Lounge
4024 N Interstate Ave., (503) 287-5335
Runner-up:
Voicebox Karaoke
Third place:
Stripparaoke at Devils Point
Best Latin Dance Night
Aztec Willies
1501 NE Broadway, (503) 280-8900
Runner-up:
Mississippi Pizza Pub
Third place:
EastBurn Public House
Best LGBTQ Bar
Crush Bar
1400 SE Morrison St., (503) 235-8150
Runner-up:
CC Slaughters Nightclub and Lounge
Third place:
Scandals
Best Patio
White Owl Social Club
1305 SE 8th Ave., (503) 236-9672
Runner-up:
Rontoms
Third place:
Twenty First Ave Kitchen & Bar
Best Place to Dance
Goodfoot Pub & Lounge
2845 SE Stark St., (503) 239-9292
Runner-up:
The Lovecraft Bar
Third place:
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Best Sports Bar
Century
930 SE Sandy Blvd., (503) 446-6418
Runner-up:
Claudia's Sports Pub and Grill
Third place:
On Deck Sports Bar & Grill-Pearl
Best Strip Club
Sassy's
927 SE Morrison St., (503) 231-1606
Runner-up:
Devils Point
Third place:
Casa Diablo
Best Stripper
Mel at Devils Point
5305 SE Foster Rd., (503) 774-4513
Runner-up:
Toxic Suicide
Third place:
BJ McNaughty
Best Trivia Night
Geeks Who Drink
Runner-up:
ShanRock's Triviology
Third place:
Quizissippi at Mississippi Pizza
Best Wine Bar
Vino Veritas Wine Bar and Bottle Shop
7835 SE Stark St., (503) 208-2583
Runner-up:
Portland Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room
Third place:
Corkscrew Wine Bar
Best Beach
Cannon Beach
Runner-up:
Manzanita
Third place:
Seaside
Best Bike Event
Naked Bike Ride
Runner-up:
Sunday Parkways
Third place:
Pedalpalooza
Best Outdoor Event
Portland Saturday Market
2 SW Naito Pkwy., (503) 222-6072
Runner-up:
Oregon Zoo Summer Concerts
Third place:
Pedalpalooza
Best Park
Forest Park
Runner-up:
Mt. Tabor
Third place:
Laurelhurst Park
Best Place to Hike
Columbia Gorge
Runner-up:
Forest Park
Third place:
Latourell Falls
Best Running Event
Hood to Coast
9655 SW Sunshine Ct., #500, Beaverton, (503) 292-4626
Runner-up:
Shamrock Run
Third place:
Bridge to Brews
Best Summer Camp
Camp Namanu
10300 SE Camp Namanu Rd., Sandy, (503) 224-7800
Runner-up:
Trackers
Third place:
Camp Yakety Yak
Best Swimming Spot
Sauvie Island Beach
Runner-up:
Sandy River
Third place:
High Rocks Park
Best Acupuncture
Working Class Acupuncture
3526 NE 57th Ave., (503) 335-9440
Runner-up:
All and One Acupuncture and Wellness
Third place:
To the Point PDX
Best Barbershop
Bishop's Barbershop
3705 N Mississippi Ave., (503) 548-6388
Runner-up:
Morehouse Barbers
Third place:
Brick & Mortar Barbershop & Grooming Supply
Best Chiropractor
Equilibrium Chiropractic, Acupuncture, and Massage
913 SW 16th Ave., (503) 228-5000
Runner-up:
True Potential Chiropractic
Third place:
Evolve Performance Healthcare
Best Dentist
Bling Dental
926 NW 13th Ave., #150, (503) 227-2444
Runner-up:
Mint Dental Works
Third place:
Rafia Dental
Best Facial
Zama Massage
2149 NE Broadway, (503) 281-0278
Runner-up:
The Portland Girl
Third place:
Isabel Blackwell
Best Float Tank
Float On
4530 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 384-2620
Runner-up:
The Float Shoppe
Third place:
The Everett House Community Healing Center
Best Gym
Hyatt Training
2001 NW 19th Ave., #102, (503) 360-0053
Runner-up:
Honest Training
Third place:
McConnell's Boxing Academy
Best Hair Salon
Magnum-Opus
1415 NW Savier St., (503) 228-1918
Runner-up:
MALVA. house of hair
Third place:
CREAM salon
Best Hair Stylist
Allie Martinez
13043 SE 84th Ave., Clackamas., (503) 720-0238
Runner-up:
Josie Sells
Third place:
Meredith Allen
Best Hearing Care Provider
OHSU SoundSource
3550 SW Bond Ave., #173, (503) 418-2555
Runner-up:
Hearing Resources Audiology Center
Best Massage (tie)
Open Hand Health & Body
221 SE 11th Ave., Suite 226, (971) 279-4454
Zama Massage
2149 NE Broadway St., (503) 281-0278
Third place:
Leah Hansen, LMT & Ayurveda Yoga Wellness Coach
Best Midwife
Rose City Midwifery
2738 NE Broadway
(503) 908-3980
Runner-up:
Women's Healthcare Associates Midwives
Third place:
Unfurling Birth and Midwifery Services, Catherine Bailey, CPM, LDM
Best Nail Salon
Finger Bang
2725 NE Sandy Blvd.
(503) 477-9814
Runner-up:
Best Nails Club
Third place:
Mississippi Nails and Spa
Best Natural or Alternative Medicine Clinic
Reiki Says Relax
1722 NW Raleigh St., #423
(503) 309-1976
Runner-up:
Therapia Wellness Clinic
Third place:
The Ren Clinic
Best Physical Therapy Clinic
Therapeutic Associates Downtown Portland Physical Therapy
837 SW 1st Ave., #150
(503) 450-0591
Runner-up:
Rose City Physical Therapy
Third place:
Advance Sports and Spine Therapy, NW Portland
Best Pilates Studio
Studio Blue Pilates
2232 NW Pettygrove St.,
Suite 100 (503) 224-5073
Runner-up:
MegaBurn Fitness
Third place:
Cascadia Pilates
Best Soaking Pool
Common Ground Wellness Center
5010 NE 33rd Ave.
(503) 238-1065
Runner-up:
McMenamins Edgefield
Third place:
McMenamins Kennedy School
Best Spa
Common Ground Wellness Center
5010 NE 33rd Ave.
(503) 238-1065
Runner-up:
Löyly
Third place:
Zama Massage
Best Sugar/Waxing Services
Urban Waxx
1036 NW 18th Ave.
(503) 219-9299
Runner-up:
Sugar Me
Third place:
The Portland Girl
Best Yoga Studio
The Bhaktishop Yoga Center
2500 SE 26th Ave.
(503) 244-0108
Runner-up:
Yoga Union Community Wellness Center
Third place:
Firelight Yoga
Click here for the full Best of Portland 2018 guide.
