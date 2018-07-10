Best Art Gallery

Portland Art Museum Rental Gallery

237 SW 10th Ave. at Jefferson, 503-224-0674

Runner-up:

Verum Ultimum Art Gallery

Third place:

Basic Space Gallery

Best Dance Company

BodyVox

1201 NW 17th Ave. (503) 229-0627

Runner-up:

A-WOL Dance Collective

Third place:

Afterglow Aerial Arts

Best Film Festival

Portland International Film Festival

(503) 894-7557

Runner-up:

African Film Festival

Third place:

Northwest Animation Festival

Best Movie Theater

Hollywood Theatre

4122 NE Sandy Blvd. (503) 493-1128

Runner-up:

Living Room Theaters

Third place:

Bagdad Theater & Pub

Best Museum

Portland Art Museum

1219 SW Park Ave. (503) 226-2811

Runner-up:

OMSI

Third place:

Oregon Historical Society Museum

Best Music Festival

Pickathon Music Festival

16581 SE Hagen Rd., Happy Valley

Runner-up:

Soul'd Out Music Festival

Third place:

Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival

Best Music School

School of Rock Portland

1440 SE Hawthorne Blvd. (503) 231-2945

Runner-up:

Portland State University

Third place:

Happy Valley Arts Academy

Best Performing Arts Center

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

1037 SW Broadway (855) 223-9529

Runner-up:

Portland Center Stage at The Armory

Third place:

Alberta Rose Theatre

Best Small Press Publisher

Independent Publishing Resource Center (IPRC)

318 SE Main St #155, (503) 827-0249

Runner-up:

Microcosm Publishing

Third place:

Ooligan Press

Best Specialty Event

Oregon Burlesque Festival

Runner-up:

Metalesque Fest (Sign of the Beast Burlesque)

Third place:

NXT LVL PDX Dance Parties for Social Justice

Best Theater Company

Portland Center Stage at The Armory

128 NW 11th Ave. (503) 445-3700

Runner-up:

Artists Repertory Theatre

Third place:

Deep End Theater

Best Visual Artist

Jesse Reno

Runner-up:

Portraits in Prose

Third place:

Arkady Brown

Best Zine

Women of Color Zine

Runner-up:

Somnambulist

Third place:

Vortex Magazine

Best Budtender

Samnang Chan of Brothers Cannabis

3609 SE Division St. (503) 894-8001

Runner-up:

Stephen Davenport, Mindrite

Third place:

Tiara Darnell, Farma

Best Cannabis Delivery Service

Green Box

(971) 263-1975

Runner-up:

KUSH CART

Third place:

Rip City Delivery

Best Cannabis Farm

Yerba Buena

(503) 628-0174

Runner-up:

High Latitudes

Third place:

Family Trees

Best Cannabis Strain

Mt. Hood Magic

Runner-up:

Ten Four Farms, Plantinum GSC

Third place:

Dutch Treat

Best Cannabis-Infused Product

Luminous Botanicals

Runner-up:

Empower BodyCare

Third place:

Quill

Best Dispensary

Brothers Cannabis

3609 SE Division St. (503) 894-8001

Runner-up:

Farma

Third place:

MindRite Dispensary

Best Edible Product

Wyld Gummies

Runner-up:

Grön Chocolate

Third place:

Lunchbox Alchemy, Squib

Best Head Shop

Mary Jane's House Of Glass

1425 NW 23rd Ave. (503) 841-5751

Runner-up:

Mellow Mood Pipe & Tobacco

Third place:

House of Pipes

Best Organic Cannabis Selection

MindRite Dispensary

1780 NW Marshall St. (503) 477-4430

Runner-up:

Farma

Third place:

Home Grown Apothecary

Best Place to Get High

Everywhere

Milkyway, Solar System

Runner-up:

Home

Third place:

Mt. Tabor

Best Bagel

Spielman Bagels and Coffee Roasters

2111 SE Division St. 971-888-4006

Runner-up:

Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels

Third place:

Bowery Bagels

Best Bakery

Ken's Artisan Bakery

338 NW 21st Ave. (503) 248-2202

Runner-up:

Back To Eden Bakery

Third place:

Petunia's Pies & Pastries

Best Barbecue

Podnah's BBQ

1625 NE Killingsworth St. (503) 281-3700

Runner-up:

Homegrown Smoker

Third place:

People's Pig

Best Brewery

Breakside Brewery

Multiple locations, 1570 NW 22nd Ave, (503) 444-7597

Runner-up:

10 Barrel Brewing

Third place:

Ecliptic Brewing

Best Brunch Spot

Jam On Hawthorne

2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd. (503) 234-4790

Runner-up:

Besaw's

Third place:

Cadillac Cafe

Best Cafe

Case Study Coffee

802 SW 10th Ave. (503) 477-8221

Runner-up:

Water Avenue Coffee

Third place:

Bijou Cafe

Best Catering Service

Elephants Delicatessen

Multiple locations, 1611 SE 7th Ave., (503) 937-1099

Runner-up:

Vibrant Table Catering & Events

Third place:

Urban Farm Foods

Best Chinese Restaurant

Shandong Restaurant

3724 NE Broadway, (503) 287-0331

Runner-up:

HK Cafe

Third place:

Yuan Su Vegetarian

Best Chocolatier

Moonstruck Chocolate Cafe

Multiple locations, 6600 N Baltimore Ave., (503) 247-3448

Runner-up:

Missionary Chocolates

Third place:

Alma Chocolate

Best Cidery

Portland Cider Co.

8925 SE Jannsen Rd., Bldg. F, Clackamas, (503) 908-7654

Runner-up:

Reverend Nat's Hard Cider

Third place:

Atlas/Avid Cider Co.

Best Coffee Roaster

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Multiple locations, 128 SW 3rd Ave., (855) 711-3385

Runner-up:

Coava Coffee Roasters

Third place:

Nossa Familia Coffee

Best Distillery

Eastside Distilling

1001 SE Water Ave., Suite 390, (971) 888-4264

Runner-up:

New Deal Distillery

Third place:

House Spirits Distillery

Best Donut

Blue Star Donuts

Multiple locations, 1237 SW Washington St., (503) 265-8410

Runner-up:

Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai

Third place:

Doe Donuts

Best Ethiopian Restaurant

Queen of Sheba Restaurant

2413 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (503) 287-6302

Runner-up:

Bete-Lukas Ethiopian Restaurant

Third place:

Enat Kitchen Restaurant

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Laughing Planet

Multiple locations, 2276, 2120 NE Oregon St., (503) 546-2972

Runner-up:

Hopworks Urban Brewery

Third place:

Jam On Hawthorne

Best Food Cart

Garden Monsters

5029 SE Division St., (503) 688-8500

Runner-up:

Hana's Authentic New Orleans Snowballs and More

Third place:

Bark City BBQ

Best French Restaurant

Petite Provence

Multiple locations, 4834 SE Division St., (503) 233-1121

Runner-up:

Le Pigeon

Third place:

Little Bird Bistro

Best Gluten-Free Restaurant

Back To Eden Bakery

2215-2217 NE Alberta St. (503) 477-5022

Runner-up:

Harlow

Third place:

Petunia's Pies & Pastries

Best Hot Sauce

Secret Aardvark

(503) 309-5030

Runner-up:

Hot Mama Salsa

Third place:

Wet Wizard Sauce Company

Best Ice Cream

Salt & Straw

Multiple locations, 2035 NE Alberta St., (503) 208-3867

Runner-up:

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream

Third place:

Fifty Licks Ice Cream

Best Indian Restaurant

Bollywood Theater

Multiple locations, 2039 NE Alberta St., (971) 200-4711

Runner-up:

The Sudra

Third place:

Namaste Indian Cuisine

Best Japanese Restaurant

Bamboo Sushi

Multiple locations, 836 NW 23rd Ave., (971) 229-1925

Runner-up:

Afuri Ramen

Third place:

Ichiza Kitchen

Best Kombucha Brewer

SOMA Kombucha

7319 N John Ave., (503) 980-4065

Runner-up:

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Third place:

Lion Heart Kombucha

Best Late-Night Menu

Luc Lac

835 SW 2nd Ave. , (503) 222-0047

Runner-up:

Black Water Bar

Third place:

Muu-Muu's

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Nicholas Restaurant

Multiple locations, 318 SE Grand Ave., (503) 235-5123

Runner-up:

Tusk

Third place:

Ya Hala Lebanese Cuisine

Best Mexican Restaurant

¿Por Qué No?

Multiple locations, 3524 N Mississippi Ave., (503) 467-4149

Runner-up:

Los Gorditos

Third place:

La Bonita

Best New Restaurant (As of January 2017)

Jackrabbit

830 SW 6th Ave. (503) 412-1800

Runner-up:

Etc. Eatery

Third place:

Can Font

Best Paleo Options

Verde Cocina

524 NW 14th Ave., (503) 894-9321

Runner-up:

Dick's Kitchen

Third place:

Cultured Caveman

Best Pizza

Ken's Artisan Pizza

304 SE 28th Ave., (503) 517-9951

Runner-up:

Escape From New York Pizza

Third place:

Flying Pie Pizzeria

Best Restaurant

Nicholas Restaurant

Multiple locations, 318 SE Grand Ave, (503) 235-5123

Runner-up:

RingSide Steakhouse

Third place:

Sayler's Old Country Kitchen

Best Sandwich Shop

Lardo

1212 SE Hawthorne Blvd. (503) 234-7786

Runner-up:

East Side Delicatessen

Third place:

Bunk Sandwiches

Best Sausage

Olympia Provisions

1632 NW Thurman St., (503) 894-8136

Runner-up:

Otto's Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market

Third place:

Edelweiss Sausage & Delicatessen

Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

Kure Juice Bar

Multiple locations, 518 SW Taylor St. , (855) 777-5873

Runner-up:

Greenleaf Juicing Company

Third place:

Sip

Best Sushi

Bamboo Sushi

Multiple locations, 836 NW 23rd Ave., (971) 229-1925

Runner-up:

Yama Sushi & Sake Bar

Third place:

Miyamoto

Best Thai Restaurant

Pok Pok

Multiple locations, 3226 SE Division St., (503) 232-1387

Runner-up:

Paadee

Third place:

Thai Bloom!

Best Vegetarian/ Vegan Restaurant

Harlow

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (971) 255-0138

Runner-up:

Blossoming Lotus

Third place:

The Sudra

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Luc Lac

835 SW 2nd Ave., (503) 222-0047

Runner-up:

Pho Hùng

Third place:

Pho Oregon Restaurant

Best Winery

Willamette Valley Vineyards

8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, (503) 588-9463

Runner-up:

Sokol Blosser Winery

Third place:

Hip Chicks Do Wine

Best Accountant

Artemis Tax

2164 NE Broadway, (503) 206-4202

Runner-up:

Inclusion Tax Services

Third place:

Green Accounting & Tax

Best Antique/Vintage Store

Village Merchants

1644, 4035 SE Division St., (503) 234-6343

Runner-up:

PDX Gold Dust

Third place:

Monticello Antique Marketplace

Best Auto Dealership

Wentworth Subaru

400 E Burnside St., (503) 232-2000

Runner-up:

Vespa Portland

Third place:

Jim Fisher Volvo

Best Bike Shop

River City Bicycles

706 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., (503) 233-5973

Runner-up:

Bike Gallery

Third place:

Gladys Bikes

Best Bookstore

Powell's City of Books

1005 W Burnside St., (800) 878-7323

Runner-up:

Annie Bloom's

Third place:

Broadway Books

Best Bottle Shop

Belmont Station

1649, 4500 SE Stark St., (503) 232-8538

Runner-up:

John's Marketplace

Third place:

The Portland Bottle Shop

Best Child Care

Pipster Prep Northwest

2830, 920 NW 25th Ave., (971) 229-0752

Runner-up:

Growing Seeds

Third place:

ChildRoots: Northwest Center

Best Children's Store

Thinker Toys

7784 SW Capitol Hwy., (503) 245-3936

Runner-up:

Beanstalk Children's Resale

Third place:

Bricks & Minifigs Portland

Best Clothing Resale Store

Red Light Clothing Exchange

3590 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 963-8888

Runner-up:

Crossroads Trading Co.

Third place:

Shwop

Best Comic Shop

Things From Another World

2916 NE Broadway, (503) 284-4693

Runner-up:

Bridge City Comics

Third place:

Books with Pictures

Best Doggie Day Care

Sniff Dog Hotel

1828 NW Raleigh St., (503) 208-2366

Runner-up:

LexiDog Boutique & Social Club

Third place:

3 Dogs Boarding and Daycare

Best Eyewear Shop

Eyes On Broadway

2300 NE Broadway, (503) 284-2300

Runner-up:

Myoptic Optometry

Third place:

Fetch Eyewear

Best Florist

Sammy's Flowers

1124 NW Lovejoy St., (503) 281-0310

Runner-up:

Solabee Flowers & Botanicals

Third place:

Gifford's Flowers

Best Furniture Store

City Liquidators

823 SE 3rd Ave., (503) 230-7716

Runner-up:

What's New? Furniture

Third place:

Bella Casa

Best Garden Supply/Nursery

Portland Nursery

5050 SE Stark St., (503) 231-5050

Runner-up:

Garden Fever!

Third place:

Pistils Nursery

Best Grocery Store

New Seasons Market

Multiple locations, 3445 N Williams Ave., (503) 528-2888

Runner-up:

Fred Meyer

Third place:

People's Food Co-op

Best Hardware Store

W.C. Winks Hardware

200 SE Stark St., (503) 227-5536

Runner-up:

Pearl Hardware

Third place:

Beaumont Do It Best Hardware

Best Home Goods Store

Kitchen Kaboodle

404 NW 23rd Ave., (503) 241-4040

Runner-up:

Cargo

Third place:

IKEA Portland Home Furnishings

Best Jewelry Shop

betsy & iya

2403 NW Thurman St., (503) 227-5482

Runner-up:

Gold Door Jewelry & Art

Third place:

Gem Set Love

Best Leather Maker

Langlitz Leathers

2443 SE Division St., (503) 235-0959

Runner-up:

Will Leather Goods

Third place:

Colty

Best Local Grocer

New Seasons Market

Multiple locations, 3445 N Williams Ave., (503) 528-2888

Runner-up:

People's Food Co-op

Third place:

Food Fight! Grocery

Best Local Printer

Morel Ink

4824 NE 42nd Ave., (503) 736-0111

Runner-up:

Paperjam Press

Third place:

Symbiosis Printing

Best Men's Boutique

Boys Fort

1001 SW Morrison St., (503) 241-2855

Runner-up:

The Man's Shop

Third place:

Marios

Best Mortgage Broker

Bryce Elder, Sunrise Mortgage Group

10365 SE Sunnyside Rd. Ste. 330, Clackamas, 971-212-4655

Runner-up:

Mark Snow, People's Home Equity

Third place:

Steph Noble, Guild Mortgage

Best Nonprofit

The Pixie Project

510 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., (503) 542-3432

Runner-up:

Dougy Center

Third place:

Blanchet House

Best Pet Store

Pets on Broadway

2762 NE Broadway, (503) 282-5824

Runner-up:

The Filling Station Pet Supplies

Third place:

Healthy Pets Northwest

Best Real Estate Agent

Laura Wood & Laurie Gilmer

2601 NE Glisan St., (503) 847-2722

Runner-up:

Brad Wulf, Keller Williams

Third place:

Aryne + Dulcinea, Living Room Realty

Best Real Estate Company

Think Real Estate

2601 NE Glisan St., (503) 847-2722

Runner-up:

Urban Nest Realty

Third place:

Dennison Capen Group Realty,  Keller Williams Realty Portland Central

Best Record Store

Music Millennium

3158 E Burnside St., (503) 231-8926

Runner-up:

Everyday Music

Third place:

Mississippi Records

Best Running Store

Portland Running & Walking Co

800 SE Grand Ave., (503) 232-8077

Runner-up:

Foot Traffic

Third place:

Road Runner Sports

Best Sex Shop

She Bop

Multiple locations, 3213 SE Division St., (503) 688-1196

Runner-up:

Fantasy

Third place:

Taboo

Best Shoe Store

Imelda's and Louie's

Multiple locations, 3426 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 233-7476

Runner-up:

pedX Shoe Shangri-la

Third place:

RoM Shoes

Best Smoke/Vape Shop

Farma

916 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 206-4357

Runner-up:

Rich's Cigar Store

Third place:

Mary Jane's House of Glass

Best Specialty Shop

Tender Loving Empire

Multiple locations, 412 SW 10th Ave., (503) 243-5859

Runner-up:

ROAR Cat Specialty Gift Shop

Third place:

Lash & Beauty Lab

Best Sports Store/Outfitter

Next Adventure

426 SE Grand Ave., (503) 233-0706

Runner-up:

REI

Third place:

U.S. Outdoor

Best Tattoo Shop

Wonderland Tattoos

7036 SE 52nd Ave., (971) 254-4352

Runner-up:

Ritual Arts

Third place:

Martian Arts Tattoo Studio

Best Veterinary Practice

DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital

1945 NW Pettygrove St., (503) 228-7281

Runner-up:

Alberta Veterinary Care

Third place:

Northwest Neighborhood Veterinary Hospital

Best Women's Boutique

Paloma Clothing

6316 SW Capitol Hwy., (503) 246-3417

Runner-up:

Sloan Boutique

Third place:

Union Rose

Best Actor

Jerry Bell Jr.

Runner-up:

Landy Hite

Third place:

Tristan David Luciotti

Best Comedian

Caitlin Weierhauser

Runner-up:

Neeraj Srinivasan

Third place:

Chris Ettrick

Best Comedy Club

Helium Comedy Club

1510 SE 9th Ave., (888) 643-8669

Runner-up:

Funhouse Lounge

Third place:

Curious Comedy Theater

Best Comedy Event

Lez Stand Up

Runner-up:

All Jane Comedy Festival

Third place:

Becky With the Good Jokes

Best DJ

Christa Wessel

All Classical Public Media, Inc., 211 SE Caruthers St., Suite 200, (503) 943-5828

Runner-up:

Sappho

Third place:

DJ Gregarious

Best Local Celebrity

The Unipiper

Runner-up:

Erin Aquarian

Third place:

Carlos the Rollerblader

Best Local Musician/Musical Group

Floater

Runner-up:

Man Repellant

Third place:

Rich Hunter

Best Local Podcast

The British History Podcast

Runner-up:

Portland at the Movies

Third place:

Funemployment Radio

Best Music Venue

Revolution Hall

1300 SE Stark St., #110, (503) 288-3895

Runner up:

Doug Fir Lounge

Third place (tie):

Mississippi Studios and Bar Bar

McMenamin's Crystal ballroom

Best Outdoor Music Venue

McMenamins Edgefield

2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale., (503) 669-8610

Runner-up:

Oregon Zoo

Third place:

Pickathon Music Festival

Best Professional Athlete

Damian Lillard

Runner-up:

Diego Valeri

Third place:

Adrianna Franch

Best Radio Personality

Daria Eliuk

Runner-up:

Christa Wessel: All Classical Portland

Third place:

Contessa De La Luna: KBOO

Best Radio Station

XRAY FM

5415 N Albina Ave., (503) 233-2700

Runner-up:

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Third place:

KQAC All Classical 89.9

Best Bar

Bye and Bye

1011 NE Alberta St., (503) 281-0537

Runner-up:

Paddy's Bar & Grill

Third place:

The Solo Club

Best Bartender

Amanda Koennecke: The Decoy

10710 NW St Helens Rd., (503) 286-2655

Runner-up:

Andrew Moore: Aalto Lounge

Third place:

Laura Beth: Funhouse Lounge

Best Beer Selection on Tap

Horse Brass Pub

4534 SE Belmont St., (503) 232-2202

Runner-up:

Loyal Legion Pub

Third place:

Yard House

Best Cider House

Portland Cider House

3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 206-6283

Runner-up:

Schilling Cider House Portland

Third place:

Cider Riot!

Best Cocktail Lounge

Sapphire Hotel

5008 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 232-6333

Runner-up:

Circa 33

Third place:

Teardrop Lounge

Best Date Bar

Sapphire Hotel

5008 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 232-6333

Runner-up:

Aalto Lounge

Third place:

North 45 Pub

Best Dive Bar

Spaceroom Lounge and Genie's Too

4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 235-6957

Runner-up:

Low Brow Lounge

Third place:

Slim's Restaurant & Lounge

Best Drag Show

Darcelle XV

208 NW 3rd Ave., (503) 222-5338

Runner-up:

Death of Glitter

Third place:

CC Slaughters

Best Game Bar

Ground Kontrol Classic Arcade

115 NW 5th Ave., (503) 796-9364

Runner-up:

QuarterWorld Arcade

Third place:

Game Knight Lounge

Best Happy Hour

Portland City Grill

111 5th Ave., (503) 450-0030

Runner-up:

Crush Bar

Third place:

Aalto Lounge

Best Karaoke

The Alibi Tiki Lounge

4024 N Interstate Ave., (503) 287-5335

Runner-up:

Voicebox Karaoke

Third place:

Stripparaoke at Devils Point

Best Latin Dance Night

Aztec Willies

1501 NE Broadway, (503) 280-8900

Runner-up:

Mississippi Pizza Pub

Third place:

EastBurn Public House

Best LGBTQ Bar

Crush Bar

1400 SE Morrison St., (503) 235-8150

Runner-up:

CC Slaughters Nightclub and Lounge

Third place:

Scandals

Best Patio

White Owl Social Club

1305 SE 8th Ave., (503) 236-9672

Runner-up:

Rontoms

Third place:

Twenty First Ave Kitchen & Bar

Best Place to Dance

Goodfoot Pub & Lounge

2845 SE Stark St., (503) 239-9292

Runner-up:

The Lovecraft Bar

Third place:

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Best Sports Bar

Century

930 SE Sandy Blvd., (503) 446-6418

Runner-up:

Claudia's Sports Pub and Grill

Third place:

On Deck Sports Bar & Grill-Pearl

Best Strip Club

Sassy's

927 SE Morrison St., (503) 231-1606

Runner-up:

Devils Point

Third place:

Casa Diablo

Best Stripper

Mel at Devils Point

5305 SE Foster Rd., (503) 774-4513

Runner-up:

Toxic Suicide

Third place:

BJ McNaughty

Best Trivia Night

Geeks Who Drink

(303) 532-4737

Runner-up:

ShanRock's Triviology

Third place:

Quizissippi at Mississippi Pizza

Best Wine Bar

Vino Veritas Wine Bar and Bottle Shop

7835 SE Stark St., (503) 208-2583

Runner-up:

Portland Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room

Third place:

Corkscrew Wine Bar

Best Beach

Cannon Beach

Runner-up:

Manzanita

Third place:

Seaside

Best Bike Event

Naked Bike Ride

Runner-up:

Sunday Parkways

Third place:

Pedalpalooza

Best Outdoor Event

Portland Saturday Market

2 SW Naito Pkwy., (503) 222-6072

Runner-up:

Oregon Zoo Summer Concerts

Third place:

Pedalpalooza

Best Park

Forest Park

Runner-up:

Mt. Tabor

Third place:

Laurelhurst Park

Best Place to Hike

Columbia Gorge

Runner-up:

Forest Park

Third place:

Latourell Falls

Best Running Event

Hood to Coast

9655 SW Sunshine Ct., #500, Beaverton, (503) 292-4626

Runner-up:

Shamrock Run

Third place:

Bridge to Brews

Best Summer Camp

Camp Namanu

10300 SE Camp Namanu Rd., Sandy, (503) 224-7800

Runner-up:

Trackers

Third place:

Camp Yakety Yak

Best Swimming Spot

Sauvie Island Beach

Runner-up:

Sandy River

Third place:

High Rocks Park

Best Acupuncture

Working Class Acupuncture

3526 NE 57th Ave., (503) 335-9440

Runner-up:

All and One Acupuncture and Wellness

Third place:

To the Point PDX

Best Barbershop

Bishop's Barbershop

3705 N Mississippi Ave., (503) 548-6388

Runner-up:

Morehouse Barbers

Third place:

Brick & Mortar Barbershop & Grooming Supply

Best Chiropractor

Equilibrium Chiropractic, Acupuncture, and Massage

913 SW 16th Ave., (503) 228-5000

Runner-up:

True Potential Chiropractic

Third place:

Evolve Performance Healthcare

Best Dentist

Bling Dental

926 NW 13th Ave., #150, (503) 227-2444

Runner-up:

Mint Dental Works

Third place:

Rafia Dental

Best Facial

Zama Massage

2149 NE Broadway, (503) 281-0278

Runner-up:

The Portland Girl

Third place:

Isabel Blackwell

Best Float Tank

Float On

4530 SE Hawthorne Blvd., (503) 384-2620

Runner-up:

The Float Shoppe

Third place:

The Everett House Community Healing Center

Best Gym

Hyatt Training

2001 NW 19th Ave., #102, (503) 360-0053

Runner-up:

Honest Training

Third place:

McConnell's Boxing Academy

Best Hair Salon

Magnum-Opus

1415 NW Savier St., (503) 228-1918

Runner-up:

MALVA. house of hair

Third place:

CREAM salon

Best Hair Stylist

Allie Martinez

13043 SE 84th Ave., Clackamas., (503) 720-0238

Runner-up:

Josie Sells

Third place:

Meredith Allen

Best Hearing Care Provider

OHSU SoundSource

3550 SW Bond Ave., #173, (503) 418-2555

Runner-up:

Hearing Resources Audiology Center

Best Massage (tie)

Open Hand Health & Body

221 SE 11th Ave., Suite 226, (971) 279-4454

Zama Massage

2149 NE Broadway St., (503) 281-0278

Third place:

Leah Hansen, LMT & Ayurveda Yoga Wellness Coach

Best Midwife

Rose City Midwifery

2738 NE Broadway
(503) 908-3980

Runner-up:

Women's Healthcare Associates Midwives

Third place:

Unfurling Birth and Midwifery Services, Catherine Bailey, CPM, LDM

Best Nail Salon

Finger Bang

2725 NE Sandy Blvd.
(503) 477-9814

Runner-up:

Best Nails Club

Third place:

Mississippi Nails and Spa

Best Natural or Alternative Medicine Clinic

Reiki Says Relax

1722 NW Raleigh St., #423
(503) 309-1976

Runner-up:

Therapia Wellness Clinic

Third place:

The Ren Clinic

Best Physical Therapy Clinic

Therapeutic Associates Downtown Portland Physical Therapy

837 SW 1st Ave., #150
(503) 450-0591

Runner-up:

Rose City Physical Therapy

Third place:

Advance Sports and Spine Therapy, NW Portland

Best Pilates Studio

Studio Blue Pilates

2232 NW Pettygrove St.,
Suite 100 (503) 224-5073

Runner-up:

MegaBurn Fitness

Third place:

Cascadia Pilates

Best Soaking Pool

Common Ground Wellness Center

5010 NE 33rd Ave.
(503) 238-1065

Runner-up:

McMenamins Edgefield

Third place:

McMenamins Kennedy School

Best Spa

Common Ground Wellness Center

5010 NE 33rd Ave.
(503) 238-1065

Runner-up:

Löyly

Third place:

Zama Massage

Best Sugar/Waxing Services

Urban Waxx

1036 NW 18th Ave.
(503) 219-9299

Runner-up:

Sugar Me

Third place:

The Portland Girl

Best Yoga Studio

The Bhaktishop Yoga Center

2500 SE 26th Ave.
(503) 244-0108

Runner-up:

Yoga Union Community Wellness Center

Third place:

Firelight Yoga

