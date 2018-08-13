Love them or hate them, e-scooters have an undeniable tendency to show up in bodies of water.
An Instagram user in Venice Beach, Calif. created an account dedicated to scooter deaths—@birdgraveyard—where numerous posts show Birds and Limes in Davy Jones' Locker.
So far, scooters have not begun piling up in the Willamette River.
But an anonymous local watchdog has started a website, scootersintheriverpdx.com, to track scooter-tossing trends.
The spartan site asks in bold, pixelated letters atop a lime green background, "How many scooters have been thrown into the Willamette River?" above the current count: 4.
That number, the site notes below, is not necessarily accurate.
Sources include a tweet from PDX Alerts, warning of "several" people throwing scooters in the river (which is counted as three scooters), and a WW article in which a local Lime mechanic told us he's only fished one scooter out of the Willamette so far.
The site owner notes that they scan news articles and social media posts for tips about water logged scooters. They also created a tip line, tips@scootersintheriverpdx.com, for people to self-report casualties.
Scootersintheriverpdx.com did not immediately respond to WW's request for comment. But a note, highlighted by two asterisks, at the bottom of the webpage reads: "This site is not intended to be an official statistic and this information is provided for entertainment purposes only. We do not condone or encourage property damage. Please treat scooters with respect (they're actually rather fun and useful)."
Here at WW, our official count remains at one long scooter fished out of the drink—and one editor who bought a bike helmet just so he could ride scooters legally.
