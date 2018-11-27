It drives me crazy when passengers get on the bus without loaded HOP cards, tap their cards on the scanner, get that little bwah-bwah noise, realize they forgot to load their cards earlier, say "Oh, sorry," stand near the entrance of the bus while everyone is trying to get on, add a measly $5 to their card, so they can find themselves in this pickle again at the soonest possible moment, retap the card while everyone waits for them, get a ding, and sheepishly thank the bus driver, as if this weren't the third time they've done this in the past week. Don't they know ample auto-load options are available on the website and the app? Are they really so hard up they can't just auto-deposit 10 bucks when they're running low? It drives me especially crazy because: I am the person who does this, all the time, more than anyone in the world, and I know my vile irresponsibility is driving everyone I meet to madness. It's me. I am the kvetch. CORBIN SMITH.