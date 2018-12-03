Few people know the city like Lyft and Uber drivers.
In less than a decade, the ride hailing services have changed the landscape of city transportation and birthed new gig economies.
Drunk dialing?
Today, as part of the company's nationwide "Lyfties Awards" it announced which Portland destinations are most popular.
Unsurprisingly, given its surplus of bars per capita, the Central Eastside was the most visited late-night destination. The most popular bar in the neighborhood was White Owl Social Club.
The concert venue that people were most likely to be chauffeured to was McMenamins Crystal Ballroom and the most visited brunch spot was Tasty n Alder.
Despite, or perhaps because of, the right-wing conspiracy theory it found itself at the center of recently, Voodoo Doughnut won the award for most popular late night restaurant.
