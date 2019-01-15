The most interesting thing is that people are often drawn to things that surprise them. There's such a variety, and they really run the gamut. I always ask people when they come in about dimension, if there are colors they're thinking about, and then on a scale from funky-bohemian to sophisticated, where they would fall. I think people overestimate how neutral they want to go. They'll tell me, I'll be pulling rugs and then they spot a crazy one in the pile. At first, it's just curiosity, you pull it out, and then they start going in that direction. They just do. We're drawn to more color than we think.