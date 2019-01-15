As previously reported, the Oregon Zoo is also offering free admission to affected families. The Portland Japanese Garden has joined its Washington Park partner and is also allowing federal employees and their families in at no charge. And as a small show of support, downtown event center Punch Bowl Social is slashing the bill on all food and games by 25 percent for individuals who present their ID card to servers before ordering, and that includes happy hour pricing. While it doesn't cover drinks, cans of PBR and Olympia are already $3 apiece. And while that won't fix the furlough, it may make the process a little easier a few bucks at a time.