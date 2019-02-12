The Steam Burger at Gabriel Rucker's Canard is a version of the classic White Castle slider that is approximately 25 times more delicious than the already good original. Bunk Bar recently introduced the Bunk Burger, a spin on the classic Bob's Big Boy Burger which leaves the chubby, overalled originator's creation in the dust. Burger Stevens, Hit the Spot and Super Deluxe all serve Shake Shack-style burgers that are consistently more delicious than that wildly inconsistent franchise.