Travis Scott is many things. He's the AutoTuned singer-rapper with the iconic ad-lib '"it's lit." He's Kylie Jenner's baby father. When his album, Astroworld, beat out Nicki Minaj's Queen as this summer's best-seller, he became the target of her ire.
But most importantly—to us, anyway—Travis Scott loves Portland.
The Houston native's affection for the Rose City first came to light when he contributed a verse to "Portland," a single from Drake's 2017 mixtape, More Life. But that's not all. Just before the song was released, Scott Instagrammed a tattoo on his hand of a vaguely Pacific Northwest-style landscape.
"I was once asked my fav place in America to find peace," he wrote in the caption. "Portland is the answer. Took a trip and found happynes [sic]."
Why he feels so strongly about Portland remains unclear—a representative for Scott declined WW's interview request for comment. But for his Portland fans, it means they get to see him more often than other cities: Scott's Astroworld tour—which includes not one, but two roller-coaster set pieces—stopped at Moda Center twice in less than a month.
His most memorable Portland show, though, happened in 2017. Just weeks after "Portland" blew up, Scott brought Drake onstage at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to perform the song in Portland for the first time. Every city on Scott's current tour gets roller coasters and pyrotechnics. We were the only ones who got Champagne Papi. That's true love.
