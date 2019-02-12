Travis Scott is many things. He's the AutoTuned singer-rapper with the iconic ad-lib '"it's lit." He's Kylie Jenner's baby father. When his album, Astroworld, beat out Nicki Minaj's Queen as this summer's best-seller, he became the target of her ire.

But most importantly—to us, anyway—Travis Scott loves Portland.

The Houston native's affection for the Rose City first came to light when he contributed a verse to "Portland," a single from Drake's 2017 mixtape, More Life. But that's not all. Just before the song was released, Scott Instagrammed a tattoo on his hand of a vaguely Pacific Northwest-style landscape.

"I was once asked my fav place in America to find peace," he wrote in the caption. "Portland is the answer. Took a trip and found happynes [sic]."

Why he feels so strongly about Portland remains unclear—a representative for Scott declined WW's interview request for comment. But for his Portland fans, it means they get to see him more often than other cities: Scott's Astroworld tour—which includes not one, but two roller-coaster set pieces—stopped at Moda Center twice in less than a month.

His most memorable Portland show, though, happened in 2017. Just weeks after "Portland" blew up, Scott brought Drake onstage at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to perform the song in Portland for the first time. Every city on Scott's current tour gets roller coasters and pyrotechnics. We were the only ones who got Champagne Papi. That's true love.

1. Because we're not afraid of public displays of affection…

2. Because women are in charge…

3. Because our local theater scene tells true, inspiring Oregon stories…

4. Because Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd make even Blazer losses fun…

5. Because we're still No. 1 in semi-factual superlatives…

6. Because we have a sixth quadrant now…

7. Because the hottest rapper in the game is obsessed with us…

8. Because Oregon is gradually getting more diverse, and in unexpected ways…

9. Because we can work it out…

10. Because we helped jump-start the movement that's changing the tech 
industry…

11. Because if you want to, you can dance to…

12. Because we're so sex positive, you can take a class on…

13. Because we're working to become a bike haven again…

14. Because after walking across Antarctica, I can still come back 
to my favorite dive bar…

15. Because the Blazers' game-day posters are the coolest collectibles in sports…

16. Because our airport is Beervana…

17. Because our fake fast food beats the real thing…

18. Because the Big Pipe is keeping poop out of the river…

19. Because we're making an effort to diversify the cannabis industry…

20. Because we finally have a virtual reality playland…

21. Because we have nicer weather than Hawaii (no, really)…

22. Because Basic Rights Oregon is fighting for LGTBQ+ rights—and winning…

23. Because Portland State's gym just underwent an awesome makeover…

24. …and the courthouse is getting one, too.

25. Because our hotel bars are some of the best bars in the city…

26. Because you'll spend less time in jail here than the national average…

27. Because we make some of the best guitar pedals in the biz…

28. Because our Curry is better than that other Curry…

29. Because we're Raptorville USA…

30. Because ICE hates us…

31. Because everything that dies someday comes back…