That could be because Campbell, As One's co-writer, or co-librettist, says he and Reed were striving for universality, rather than individuality, in the narrative they created. "We wanted to make sure this character was accessible, that everyone in an audience could identify with Hannah," he told Stingray Music. "As a gay man, I find that moment where you're young and you realize that everyone around you is not heterosexual and that everyone around you who's beating you up are wrong—when you find out there are other people out in the world that are gay or transgender—you understand you can go forward with who you want to be and who you are."