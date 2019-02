Miriam Toews garnered critical acclaim in 2014 with her novel All My Puny Sorrows. Now she's returning to Portland with one of this year's most buzzed-about new releases, Women Talking. The book finds Toews once again taking on the Mennonite community (she was raised in a small one in Canada before fleeing after high school). The novel is the fictional minutes from a meeting of eight women who, after enduring heinous sex crimes, must decide whether to stay in their community. Both topical and darkly funny, Women Talking is likely to top many best-of-the-year lists.