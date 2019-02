Escaped Alone

Caryl Churchill produced her first play in 1958. In the six decades since, she's written dozens more and won four Obie Awards over the years while writing about sexism and sexual politics. This May, Portland is getting the West Coast premiere of one of Churchill's newest plays, Escaped Alone, a satire about the end of the world, which The New York Times called "a short and wondrous play that plumbs the depths of 21st-century terrors, large and small." In Escaped Alone, scenes of four women drinking tea and making small talk in a garden are interspersed with monologues about a bizarre apocalypse. It's absurd, hilarious and touching, and since it will be staged by Shaking the Tree—whose productions are also often absurd, hilarious and touching—Escaped Alone is all but guaranteed to be a highlight of the season. Shaking the Tree Theatre, 823 SE Grant St., shaking-the-tree.com, 7:30 pm Thursday-Sunday, May 3-June 1. $10-$30