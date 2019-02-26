It made me wonder: If he had trouble pulling this off in the South, would doing it in white-as-hell Oregon be downright impossible?

I was curious to see how difficult it would be for me to live as much within Portland's black economy as possible for a day. I knew trying to re-create Killer Mike's experiment to the same degree—across three days, with items entirely black-made down to their original sources—wouldn't amount to much in one of the whitest cities in America. But at the same, there are black people and other minorities here. They have histories and memories and businesses, and I still wanted my money to go to those black folks in some way.