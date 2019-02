Everyone who sees Trip the Light Fantastic will have the opportunity to see performances throughout the building. Former NW Dance Project star Viktor Usov will guide the audience to myriad points, but some parts of the show will be on repeat, allowing viewers to wander and explore at their own pace. According to the company, it will be possible to see most of Trip the Light Fantastic from the main floor—the only part of the building where there will be places to sit—but it will be necessary to move about the space to fully experience the production.