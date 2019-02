Mitchell S. Jackson: Northeast Portland felt like a community. Most of the people I saw were black in the neighborhood. If I didn't know them, then I knew a cousin or a brother or an uncle. It was like a place where you could be somewhere and adults would know who your parents were. But it was also, by the time I got to be 10, 11 years old, a place that got kind of dangerous because of the drugs that came into the community. When the drugs came, so did the gangs. And that was really my era of teenagers and young men who made it a dangerous place.