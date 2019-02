The Americans

Long before Kevin Irving became Oregon Ballet Theatre's artistic director, he was a student in the training ensemble of Alvin Ailey, who revolutionized modern dance with his eclectic choreography that often addressed race and sexuality. So it's somewhat surprising that OBT is only now adding one of Ailey's works to its repertoire—Night Creature, a playful, vibrant piece set to a swinging Duke Ellington score. The company will perform the work in its final showcase of the season, which functions as a tribute to American choreographers. The bill also includes Trey McIntyre's Robust American Love, a piece set to a Fleet Foxes song that OBT premiered in 2014, and a new work by local choreographers and BodyVox founders Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland. Hampton and Roland are keeping details about their new work close to the chest, but BodyVox is nothing if not surprising, so even if details were available, the final product would still be unexpected. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, obt.org, 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, June 7-15, $46-$103