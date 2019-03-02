The actual law is…a bit complicated. According to WW's own Dr. Know, while Oregon says public nudity is legal "as long as you don't do it with the intent to cause arousal in others," Portland still enforces indecent exposure laws, which aren't so forgiving. However, past precedent established that you can get naked on the street if it's in service of a political message—hence the World Naked Bike Ride, which started as a way to promote both bike safety and body positivity.