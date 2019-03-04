A Multnomah County judge has issued an arrest warrant for comedian Katt Williams after the comic failed to appear in court today for the start of his trial on assault charges stemming from an incident at Portland International Airport last fall.
In October, Williams was on his way to perform at Moda Center when he allegedly punched his chauffeur, Wali Kanani, after Kanani wouldn't let Williams' German Shepherd ride in the front seat of Kanani's car. Williams was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault.
Williams, who lives in Georgia, plead not guilty to the charges in November. A court order had temporarily banned him from flying out of PDX, forcing him to stay in Portland for weeks, where he performed a series of last-minute standup shows at Dante's and Roseland Theater.
But with his trial to begin this morning, the comedian was nowhere to be found, forcing Multnomah County Circuit Judge Kenneth Walker to issue a warrant for his arrest. Bail for the warrant was set at $10,000, according to The Oregonian.
Kanani is seeking $990,000 in damages, claiming he's suffered from migraines and tinnitus as a result of the alleged attack. The Oregonian reported that attorneys on both sides are working toward a civil compromise.
