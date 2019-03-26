Of course, most diners don't go to a cart pod expecting to find bone marrow or lamb's head chili. But the Hugheses say they've been impressed by the adventurousness of Portland eaters. Still, when their lease at Cartlandia came up, they opted not to renew. Moving to the Basecamp property not only brought the business closer to the heart of the city, it placed the cart in a more appropriate context. This is, after all, essentially gourmet camping food, and situated right outside the brewpub, underneath a canopy with dirt floors, picnic tables and a fire pit, the idea of Wild North makes a lot more sense.