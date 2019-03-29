We've said it before and we'll say it again: Portland's airport is the best in the nation. And it just keeps getting better.
Yesterday, in-airport delivery app AtYourGate announced its expansion to PDX.
The service is essentially an in-airport Postmates. Travelers can order food, beer, books, neck pillows or whatever else they're craving (or forgot at home) from their phone and have it delivered to their gate in 30 minutes or less.
That's good news, considering there's a standout brewery—including Laurelwood, Hopworks and Deschutes—in nearly every concourse, as well as Powell's Books, Pendleton store and Blue Star Doughnut outposts.
The app is free, and so is the first delivery, with the code "AYGFREE." It can be downloaded here.
Comments