Springwater Corridor Trail to Boring

It had been a rough week at work so, naturally, I decided to bike to Boring. I was feeling powerless, I was feeling pissed, I was feeling like biking for 40 miles. I entered the Springwater Corridor Trail just off Southeast Division Place. And then I kept going. And going. The trail itself is relatively flat, and the foliage is of the ever-appealing highway-median variety. At one point, I saw a woman riding a horse. I began to question the wisdom of riding in my jeans when it began to rain on my way home, but luckily, the trail cuts through Cartlandia on 82nd, and I was able to dry off with a burrito and a beer. I got a flat in Sellwood, which is a fitting reminder that if you're planning on biking for 40 miles, you should probably bring a spare tire. The next time I need to blow off some steam, that's exactly what I'm going to do.