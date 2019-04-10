Was it when you felt the rush of bombing down Terwilliger Boulevard after summiting Council Crest? Was it when you pedaled the Steens Mountain Loop and had your mind blown by the panoramic views? Was it that time you went for a golden-hour ride along the Springwater Corridor and emerged at the Willamette right as the edible kicked in? Or was it just the first time you managed to navigate the streets downtown and get to work without killing yourself?