I Tried a Total CBD Bender to See Exactly How Much Chill I Could Achieve

I keep one CBD pen in my makeup bag for my morning routine or travel, and another in the backpack I use for my daily commute. Whether I'm having a high-anxiety day, it gives me a boost of confidence knowing I have CBD on hand and can discreetly take a smoke break if I need to center myself. I like the vape pens, too, because the deep inhalation when I take a pull is also very soothing. And it's always nice to take a little time out of your day to stare at a tree.