You can dine out tomorrow to support abortion access funds in the Northwest and Alabama.
Dozens of Portland restaurants plan to take part in a "Dining Out for Reproductive Justice" fundraiser tomorrow. Participating restaurants will donate a percentage of all sales made to The Northwest Abortion Access Fund and the Alabama-based Yellowhammer Fund.
"The impetus behind this fundraiser was after the governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, signed into law the most restrictive abortion bill in the country and the national fear and outrage which followed," says Laura Tran, the XLB manager helping to spearhead the fundraiser.
She adds that after watching "a rise in extreme anti-abortion legislation across the country" over the last year, she decided to do something to offer support to reproductive justice groups locally and nationally.
"Everyone has been excited to participate and do what they can to support the healthcare of so many people who support us," Tran says.
XLB plans to donate 10 percent of sales and match up to $2,000 tomorrow. Restaurants interested in participating can still contact Tran to be included in the fundraiser.
Here's the full list of participating businesses so far:
Comments