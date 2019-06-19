Campbell says the team has other off-the-wall ideas planned for summer, including "Tattoo Tuesday," where fans get the Pickles' logo tattooed in the stadium, and FOMO Night, a social media contest where guests can pose in front of different backdrops in an attempt to make their friends jealous. On July 4, the team will play an exhibition game they're dubbing "the Future of Baseball," played under rules that don't actually exist yet.