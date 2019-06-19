Johnson has been writing and performing her own material since she was 6, but it wasn't until last year that she began pursuing a rap career in earnest. Even with only a few singles and a mixtape to her name, Johnson's music has touched many. Released last spring, "Heat Gentlemen's Club" may just seem like a song about throwing ones in the strip club, but it's actually about self-sufficiency and supporting women. Before that came "Kayela to the MFJ," her debut single and her first time opening up about her sexual identity. One of her latest singles, "Depression Was Trash," gets even more personal, discussing everything from childhood molestation and fighting extreme depression. Johnson's willingness to be frank with her experiences is endearing and relatable on so many levels, and for many, a reassurance that they're not alone in the things they've been through.