Harris, who was diagnosed with autism at age 4, started the business, with assistance from his mom, Kathi Goldman, and partner Mardi Gotesman, when he was just 18, after reading about the effect of climate change on polar bears. Customers pay a monthly $12 fee and place items on the curb in a specially labeled bucket. Harris then comes by in a van, picks up and sorts the items, and transports them to a nearby recycling center.