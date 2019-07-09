Rebecca Smith has always been drawn to sweet things.
As a kid growing up in an underdeveloped community in Richmond, Calif., her fondest memories were of sitting in front of Baskin-Robbins, "sharing smiles with my entire family, stepping out of the chaos of life."
When she moved to Portland in 2010, Smith, who is Latinx-Native American, noted a lack of vegan ice cream options that weren't totally boring. After taking some business courses at Mercy Corps and gaining experience working in a couple of kitchens around town, Smith put her self-described "eye for cuteness" to use making playful, glitter-adorned concoctions under the name Ice Queen.
But for Smith, Ice Queen isn't just about making photogenic treats.
"I felt like I could really offer something beyond ice cream," she says, "touching on memories and experience."
Comments