"As we're all collectively, as a queer community, trying to figure out what the future looks like, and I'm the one who's shouting on the mic what that future should be, I need to set a good example," she says. "If people tell me it's not my place to open up space for whatever reason, then the best thing I can do is say, 'You know what? You're right, fair enough. I'll take a step back.'"