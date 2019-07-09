Around 160 items are on display, from a box of tampons at the center of a famous case of toxic shock syndrome in the late '70s to a deck of playing cards that contributed to a norovirus outbreak at a bridge tournament in Tennessee. In most cases, the packaging is authentic while the contents are simulated—the papier-mâché cantaloupes hanging from the ceiling were created by Keene himself. Naturally, a whole shelf is dedicated to the Rajneeshees and the act of biological terrorism they perpetrated against fast-food restaurants in The Dalles, including a piece of siding from their former compound.