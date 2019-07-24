Last week, WW wrote about Xica Cantina, the casual cousin of Southeast Division's Xico that just opened in Slabtown serving margaritas, mezcal and gummy bear nachos ("Margs, Mezcal and Gummy Bears," WW, July 17, 2019). The "Dorilocos" are a pile of thick housemade corn chips, peanuts, tomatillo-avocado salsa and, indeed, a smattering of squishy little grizzlies, which make for a delightfully chewy surprise each time you bite into one. Here's what readers had to say about the surprisingly good menu item.