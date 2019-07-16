Just spitballing here. But for real: In recent years, those few blocks leading from the freeway down Slabtown's main artery have become a magnet for eastside businesses looking to make the jump across the river. Besaw's got torn down to make way for the second location of wood-fired pizza spot Life of Pie and the first Pine State west of Interstate 5. When Lompoc closed its flagship brewpub last year, Laurelhurst beer bar Tap and Table moved in. Now, in the space formerly occupied by Pacific Pie Co., comes Xica Cantina, casual cousin to Southeast Division Street Mexican favorite Xico.