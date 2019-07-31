Robert Filbey: Let's just say I had an interest in Bigfoot, and decided to research the subject more, and having done so, came out with a map of sightings in California 32 years ago. It was always my plan to do Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, and I have extensive notes for each, but laziness took over. It wasn't until moving to Oregon when some friends pressured me to finish the Oregon Bigfoot map, which I completed this spring after about a year's research. I was especially interested in older reports—before Bigfoot became a media celebrity in the 1960s—from Native Americans, miners and frontiersmen. I also concentrated on observations by trained observers, like police, Forest Service employees, biologists, engineers and the like.