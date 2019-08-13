(Sam Gehrke)
"We actually bought him a Dr. Seuss collection the day he was born."

"We focus on learning about powerful and influential black men and women, whether it be in board or card games or otherwise. I just want to make sure they learn about their ancestry and culture in a fun way."

"I just want to pass down the importance of family through events and dinners, incorporating it into her everyday life. We really try hard to make everything family-oriented."

"We are Dutch, and we want to pass down our love of travel to her."

"We want to pass down our love of the outdoors and exercise to our kids. We're actually about to start a kids' scooter company called Svolta, which was inspired by our children."

"We're doing it right now. It's very important to us to pass down our own cultural traditions to her."

"I want my store, Laundry, to be generational, but I won't be mad if my kids are sick of jerseys in 30 years."

"We're Filipino, so we try to pass on our heritage through festivals and gatherings where we live in San Francisco. Family is really important to us, and we emphasize passing on the values and knowledge of what our parents had to go through as immigrants to this country."

"We always listen to Hamilton in the car, and I've turned them on to Janelle Monae —they love listening to Electric Lady."