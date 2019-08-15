1409 NE Alberta St., 503-889-0336; 404 SW 12th Ave., 503-444-7455; 836 NW 23rd Ave., 971-229-1925; 310 SE 28th Ave., 503-232-5255; bamboosushi.com. Lunch-dinner daily.
For to its steadfast commitment to sustainably caught and humanely raised fish, Bamboo Sushi became in 2008 the first sushi restaurant to be certified as sustainable—not just in Oregon, but in the world. The omakase menu—for which chefs create a multicourse experience based on your preferences—is always an outstanding and super-fun way to dine ($49-$109, with sake pairings available). $$$.
Comments