A 2016 redesign by noted Tokyo architect Kengo Kuma (now working on the stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics) has transformed Naoko Tamura's space into a must-see restaurant and culinary hub. Tamura has an exquisite touch when it comes to Japanese cuisine made with Pacific Northwest ingredients. Her riff on traditional bento includes options like karaage-style, deep-fried rockfish, shumai dumplings, and a perfectly battered oyster. $$$.