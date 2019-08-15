Only weeks after the justly adored Taiwanese restaurant shut its doors last autumn, the outpouring of sadness from devotees led a family friend to take over the business and, thankfully, change nothing. The undersized, overly lit space still hides within a Sellwood minimall. Braised pork belly-filled bao sliders ($3) keep their hearty crunch, and beef noodle soup ($13) retains all its super-savory powers. $.